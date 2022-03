Thunderstorms brought some serious rain to Orlando Florida on Monday night.

The downpour soaked guests at Epcot and Hollywood Studios.

Brian Reagan shared a video with News4JAX showing the water past people’s shoes.

Another video shows rain in Hollywood Studios. You can see a woman and her stroller wheels deep in the water, splashing everywhere.

It does not appear that the rain affected Disney’s operations for Tuesday.