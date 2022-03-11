DeSantis blasts Disney for ‘woke’ response on Florida sexual identity in schools bill

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is condemning Disney’s response to Florida’s bill banning discussion of sexual orientation and identity in some classrooms, calling the company “woke” and saying it’s fallen for “phony hysteria” from the corporate media, WKMG reports.

Speaking at a rally in Boca Raton for his gubernatorial reelection campaign, DeSantis said there was zero chance he was going to reverse his support on the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, HB 1557, which, among other things, prohibits classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

While most Republicans trumpet the bill as pro-parent, critics point out that the bill’s vague language in other portions could endanger LGBTQ students or students with LGBTQ families.

On Wednesday, the CEO of the Walt Disney Company, Robert Chapek, said he was disappointed and concerned about the bill. He told shareholders that the company had engaged with Florida lawmakers on both sides of the aisle regarding the bill from the beginning, but chose not to be public about its concerns. Chapek talked to DeSantis’ office on Wednesday.

“The governor heard our concerns in agreeing to meet with me and LGBTQ+ members of our senior team in Florida to discuss ways to address them,” Chapek said. “Certainly the outcome in Florida was not what many of us were hoping for, especially our LGBTQ+ employees.”

