Police report tornado damage in Ocala

Multiple buildings and vehicles in the area of State Road 200 near Interstate 75 were damaged due to a tornado, the Ocala Police Department said Saturday.

No injuries were immediately reported, police said.

S.R. 200 from Southwest 38 Court to SW 43 Street Road were blocked.

Police said there was also building damage at a nearby apartment complex on Southwest 41st Street.

“Beware of downed power lines and treat intersections with non-functional traffic lights as a four-way stop sign,” the Police Department said.

A tornado watch was in effect for Marion County and other Northeast Florida counties on Sunday morning but has since expired.

In the same area, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, a crash involving two tractor-trailers occurred Saturday morning on northbound I-75 at S.R. 200.