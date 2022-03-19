2 dead in Palm Beach County helicopter crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Two men died when their helicopter crashed in rough terrain near Lake Okeechobee, officials said Saturday.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Richard Preiser, 71, and Thomas Stout, 65, both of Delray Beach, died when their helicopter crashed Friday afternoon in the J.W. Corbett Wildlife Management Area. The wreckage took more than four hours to locate.

Deputies from the agency's wildlife unit reached the wreckage and confirmed both on board had died. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.