‘Sweet Florida’: Skynyrd’s Johnny Van Zant & his brother dedicate new song to Gov. DeSantis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a little different.

That’s what Johnny Van Zant tells Gov. Ron DeSantis in a video posted to Twitter, before hitting play on the new song “Sweet Florida,” which was put together by Johnny Van Zant, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s lead vocalist, and his brother Donnie Van Zant of 38 Special.

Both appeared Friday on Fox and Friends to promote the song, which praises DeSantis’ performance as Florida’s governor.

“He stands up for what he believes,” the song goes. “So don’t come down here and try to change things, we’re doing all right in the Sunshine State. Stay out of our business and leave our gov alone.”

On Twitter, DeSantis said he has a feeling it could be the song of the summer...