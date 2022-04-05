Attorneys for family of teen who died in fall visit site of Orlando thrill ride

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Attorneys representing the family of a 14-year-old boy who fell to his death from the Orlando FreeFall attraction visited the ride Tuesday morning, WKMG reports.

The family of Tyre Sampson hired attorneys Ben Crump and Bob Hilliard days after the boy was killed in Orlando.

According to a news release, Crump was hired by Sampson’s father, Yarnell Sampson. Hilliard was hired by Sampson’s mother, Nekia Dodd. Both attorneys said in statements that they intend to work together to get answers for the grieving family.

Crump visited the site and reiterated Sampson’s death was “completely preventable.”

Ad

Related: ‘Avoidable tragedy’: State senator calls for closure of Orlando thrill ride | ‘Didn’t you check it?’: Workers heard on viral video discussing teen’s fatal fall in Orlando

“Other than George Floyd’s tragic torture video, I think this is the worst tragedy captured on video that I’ve ever seen,” he said.

The Orlando FreeFall opened in Orlando’s tourist district in December 2021, billing itself as the tallest free-standing drop tower on Earth, taking up to 30 guests high into the air before dropping them 400 feet at about 75 mph.

Ad

Related: Vigil held for 14-year-old boy who died in fall from Orlando thrill ride

An investigation is still underway to determine the cause of the teen’s fall from the thrill ride.

Click here to read more.