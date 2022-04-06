Jacksonville non-profit holds raffle, will send 2 people to Vegas for NFL draft, draft party

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Head On Youth Impact, alongside The Bold City Brigade, is hosting an NFL draft party in Vegas and wants to send two Jaguars fans to attend!

If you win the Las Vegas NFL Draft Party Raffle you will receive: A roundtrip flight for two, a three-night hotel stay in Vegas, two round-one NFL Draft stage tickets, access to a 12-hour, entrance to an all-inclusive NFL Draft Party at the LINQ Hotel and an NFL player meet and greet.

Party Attendees include Tony Boselli (2022 HOF Inductee), Fred Taylor, Jimmy Smith, Marvin Jones Jr, Cam Robinson, Laquon Treadwell, Leon Searcy, Mike Hollis, Gary Walker, Aaron Beasley, Kevin Hardy, Zay Jones, James Robinson and TJ Ward.

For $20 fans will receive three raffle tickets that will go into a pot. Each additional $20 is one more entry. The raffle ends on April 15 at 10 p.m. The winner will be announced on April 16. To win your name must be selected three times.

The 2022 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 28 and ends on Saturday, April 30.

There will also be a silent and live auction at the NFL draft event to auction off Jaguars memorabilia. The proceeds from the auction will go to Head On Youth Impact. The proceeds from the raffle will be split between Head On Youth Impact and Purposity.

Click here for more information about the Bold City Brigade 2022 Vegas Draft Party.

Please reach out to Eric Dunn for further information at ericvdunn@gmail.com.