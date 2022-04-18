Officials: Deputy shoots armed Florida woman who was chasing ex

BRANDON, Fla. – A Florida deputy shot and wounded an armed woman who had been chasing her ex-boyfriend on Monday, officials said.

The 39-year-old woman was shot shortly after noon outside the Heaven Sent Daycare Center in Brandon, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office news release. Brandon is located just east of Tampa.

The victim told deputies that he was getting out of the shower at his apartment when his ex-girlfriend pointed a gun at him because she had found something on his cellphone that she didn't like, officials said. The woman chased the man through the apartment complex until he jumped a fence to get away.

The man made his way to the nearby day care center, where he called 911, investigators said. As responding deputies were trying to speak with the victim, the armed woman drove into the day care parking lot, officials said.

Ad

One of the deputies reported seeing the gun while the armed woman was still in the vehicle and opened fire, investigators said. The woman was struck in the upper body. She was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

"This suspect had no regard for the safety of our deputies, the victim or the children inside the daycare," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "In hunting this victim down, her intent was to finish the job."

The woman is facing charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and false imprisonment, officials said. The sheriff's office didn't immediately release the races of the deputy and the woman who was shot.

State law enforcement officials will investigate the shooting.