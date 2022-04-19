Disney World drops all mask mandates

FILE - A statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stand near the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Jan. 9, 2019. With some workers across the U.S. threatening a walkout Tuesday, March 22, 2022, The Walt Disney Co. finds itself in a balancing act between the expectations of a diverse workforce and demands from an increasingly polarized, politicized marketplace. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World has dropped all mask mandates, according to its website on Tuesday.

“Face coverings are optional for Guests in both outdoor and indoor locations, as well as Disney transportation,” the website said.

The website went on to say that it is recommended guests who are not fully vaccinated continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions, theaters and on enclosed transportation.

This full relaxation of the mask mandate comes as a federal judge in Florida on Monday ruled against the U.S. mask mandate for planes and other travel that the White House had in place.

