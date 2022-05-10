Bradford County 12-year-old critically injured after ATV accident

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – A 12-year-old boy in Bradford County was critically injured Monday after he fell off of an ATV, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, the 12-year-old was driving the ATV, with a 10-year-old passenger, when he fell off. They were heading north on SW 147th Avenue in Brooker, Florida, which is north of Gainesville.

The 12-year-old was transported by EMS to UF Health Gainesville for a severe head injury. FHP has not said how fast the ATV was going at the time, but did say the children were not wearing helmets. The 10-year-old was not hurt.

This is the second recent ATV accident in the past three days. On Saturday the Brantley County School System said that a sixth-grade student at Atkinson Elementary School died Friday night from injuries suffered in an ATV crash.