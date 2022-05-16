80º

Going up: Florida gas prices reach new record highs, AAA says

Florida’s national average: $4.50

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Florida’s national average on Monday was $4.50, according to AAA. The national average on Monday stood at $4.48 -- two cents less than Florida’s average.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New records are being set again in Florida, and not in a good way.

Florida’s average price jumped about 30 cents in the past week. The state average is now $1.60 per gallon more than a year ago, according to AAA.

It’s not looking pretty if you need diesel. The current Florida average was $5.63.

In Jacksonville, the current average for regular gas was $4.49. Georgia’s average was $4.00.

