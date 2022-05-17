10-foot, 550-pound alligator goes for dip in Florida family’s pool

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Up for a swim?

A family in Charlotte County, Florida, had an unexpected visitor visit their pool this week: a massive alligator.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said the Deep Creek family was awakened by some loud noises on their lanai and came out to find this guy taking a dip in their pool.

CCSO said the alligator weighed 550 pounds.

“Coming in at 10′11″ and weighing over 550lbs., he tore through the screen to get to the nice, cool water,” the sheriff’s office said.

Photos posted on Facebook showed professionals removing the gator. No other updates were posted.

It is alligator mating season, which means you will likely see more of them over the next few months.

If you need to have a nuisance alligator removed, click here.

