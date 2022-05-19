Man known as Florida’s own ‘Tinder Swindler’ expected in court today

A man who investigators say is Florida's own 'Tinder Swindler,' is expected in court. Prosecutors believe 46-year-old Brian Wedgeworth scammed nearly two dozen women, including a woman from Jacksonville, out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Prosecutors believe 46-year-old Brian Wedgeworth scammed nearly two dozen women, including a woman from Jacksonville, out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Wedgeworth had 13 different aliases, according to court documents, where prosecutors say he told women he was a doctor and was looking for a wife. Instead, investigators believe he was only looking for their money.

A sea of documents reveals how the so-called Florida Casanova scammer operated.

Detectives say Wedgeworth used popular dating apps like Plenty of Fish, Match and LinkedIn to form relationships with the women.

Prosecutors believe he scammed at least 21 women across eight states, stealing more than $750,000 through years of schemes.

He was indicted by a grand jury in October and arrested in Nashville shortly after.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud and mail fraud, as well as 10 years for money laundering.

It is unclear if Wedgeworth will reimburse any of the women he’s accused of scamming, or if the judge will order restitution in this case.