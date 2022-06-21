Warning from Jacksonville police: ‘Lower your radio volume’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office offered a warning for drivers on its Twitter page Tuesday — specifically, “Lower your radio volume!”

The Sheriff’s Office makes reference to a Florida statute that will once again become enforceable starting July 1.

“What does this mean? It means that you will have to listen to your radio at a volume that is NOT plainly audible at a distance of 25 feet or more,” the Sheriff’s Office writes.

Gov. Ron DeSantis in May signed a measure, which seeks to crack down on unsanctioned “pop-up” events put together through social media. Lawmakers passed the bill (HB 1435) in March, after incidents in places such as Volusia County.

As lawmakers considered the bill, House sponsor Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach, described it as a way to control events that have become “invasions,” shutting down coastal communities.

The bill, which drew opposition from the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida, will allow authorities to declare areas as “special event zones” because of unpermitted events anticipated to attract 50 or more people and disrupt traffic. The zones could blanket entire cities.

The bill will double fines for non-criminal traffic infractions in the event zones and allow police to impound vehicles for up to 72 hours for criminal and non-criminal traffic violations.

The measure also will allow local governments to impose more-stringent regulations than what’s in state law about vehicle radios or other sound-making devices.

HB 1435 reads: “Code and Traffic Enforcement; Authorizes designation of special event zone; provides requirements & enhanced penalties for certain infraction; authorizes impound of motor vehicle of person who commits certain infraction or violation; limits impoundment term; requires motor vehicle to be released upon payment of impound costs & fees; authorizes sheriff to grant temporary authority to law enforcement officer; provides for recovery of costs & fees associated with designating & enforcing special event zone; revises types of soundmaking devices or instruments subject to prohibition against operating or amplifying sound from motor vehicle; prohibits operation or amplification in areas adjoining private residences.”