Connecticut governor invites Florida businesses to move to his state ‘that supports rights of women’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As the battle continues in Florida over a 15-week abortion ban that was slated to take effect Friday but is being blocked by a state judge, an open letter went out to Florida businesses from the governor of Connecticut.

Gov. Ned Lamont is looking to lure businesses from the Sunshine State to Connecticut, saying “If you are looking to relocate to a state that supports the rights of women and whose actions and laws are unwavering in support of tolerance and inclusivity, Connecticut is for you.”

Lamont also released a video along with the open letter, which was co-signed by Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

Lamont’s letter comes a week after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, ending federal protections for abortions and reigniting fierce battles in state courts and legislatures over access to the procedure.

Lamont’s argument is that customers and employees might be attracted to states that “protect reproductive rights for all.”

READ: Open letter from Gov. Lamont to Florida businesses

In the meantime, Florida’s 15-week abortion ban went into effect Friday but is being blocked by Judge John C. Cooper, following a court challenge by reproductive health providers who say the state constitution guarantees a right to the procedure.

Cooper made the decision after a hearing Thursday. He said while the state claimed a fetus can feel pain after 15 weeks, there is no proof or witnesses to back up the argument.

Florida’s 15-week abortion ban was passed by the GOP-controlled state House and signed into law by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis this spring.

The new law does have exceptions, including if the procedure is necessary to save the pregnant woman’s life, prevent serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality. It does not allow exceptions for rape, incest or human trafficking.