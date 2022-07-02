Sheriff: Broward man’s hand blown off by fireworks

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Broward County man lost one of his hands in an overnight fireworks accident Saturday, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

According to News4JAX partner station WPLG, Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Carey Codd said in a news release that at around 1 a.m., dispatchers sent deputies and fire rescue crews to North State Road 7 in unincorporated central Broward County.

First responders arrived to find that someone had already taken the man to a nearby hospital, but they did find his hand, Codd said.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue crews took the man’s hand to that hospital and subsequently took the man and his hand to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale for treatment.

It’s unclear whether doctors were able to re-attach his hand.

South Florida firefighters spent the days leading up to the Fourth of July holiday encouraging people to leave fireworks to the professionals or, barring that, handle them safely.