14-year-old boy drowns in ocean off Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy from Altamonte Springs died after he went missing while swimming in the ocean off Daytona Beach, according to a report from News4JAX sister station WKMG in Orlando.

Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue told WKMG that the boy was swimming with friends near the Hard Rock Hotel around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, but the three other teens he was with lost sight of him.

The U.S. Coast Guard assisted with a search operation, but rescue efforts were called off around 9:30 p.m. due to visibility issues, according to a news release.

The boy was ultimately found by bystanders less than a mile north of where he went missing, beach safety said.

Lifesaving efforts were attempted, and the teen was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The boy’s identity has not yet been released.