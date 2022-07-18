Cows ‘moo-ved’ off Florida’s Turnpike after escaping cattle hauler fire

Florida’s Turnpike was shut down Monday in Central Florida as dozens of loose cows were “moo-ved” off the roadway.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it first responded around 11:40 a.m. to a vehicle fire on the northbound turnpike at mile marker 226 near St. Cloud in Osceola County.

According to troopers, a cattle hauler was carrying about 70 cows when the cab caught fire. Troopers said the driver, a 47-year-old Alabama man, then pulled over to the outside shoulder, got out and opened the trailer door to allow the “udder-ly” frightened cows to escape due to the smoke and flames.

Crews extinguished the fire, and the cattle hauler was towed from the scene, troopers said.

The driver was not injured and remained at the scene, the Highway Patrol said.

The Highway Patrol said the northbound and southbound lanes of the turnpike were blocked for a couple of hours as the cows were corraled. Northbound traffic was diverted to the exit onto State Road 60, and southbound traffic was diverted to the exit at mile marker 244.

According to FHP, the case is under investigation.