Golden ticket? Local radio personalities giving away 99 free Mega Millions lottery tickets today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With the Mega Millions grand prize now at $660 million -- the nation’s ninth largest jackpot -- the crew at 99.9 Gator Country decided to give some loyal listeners a chance to win big. Really big!

The radio station will give away 99 Mega Millions lottery tickets to the first 99 commuters who pull through the radio station parking lot Friday morning -- beginning at 9 a.m.

Once the 99 tickets are gone -- it’s over.

The jackpot for Friday night’s drawing has grown so large because there hasn’t been a winner in three months. Those 27 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers have allowed the jackpot to gradually grow from its $20 million starting point in April to the now whopping $660 million.

Even as the big prize has increased, the odds of winning all that money have remained the same — a staggering one in 302.5 million.

The highlighted pre-tax $660 million prize is for a winner who takes an annuity option, paid out in 30 annual payments. Most players choose the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing would be $376.9 million.

Still, that’s a good chunk of change.

Radio personalities Eden and Amadeus, Your Hometown Morning Show, explained to listeners that they “purchased 100 tickets for themselves, but decided that the good karma from giving them away could be more valuable than the tickets themselves.”

They opted to keep only one ticket and distribute the additional 99 to listeners of the country radio morning show on a random, first come-first served basis.

Anyone over 18 is invited to swing by their parking lot at 6440 Atlantic Blvd. Friday, starting at 9 a.m.

Good luck!