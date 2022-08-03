Gov. DeSantis announces new opioid recovery program in Florida to combat overdoses, fentanyl deaths

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the opioid crisis on Wednesday and announced a new program to help Florida families.

The program, called Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE), will help prevent overdose deaths in Florida.

“The network of addiction care – Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) – is the first of its kind in the nation, coordinated through the Department of Health, Department of Children and Families, and the Agency for Health Care Administration,” the Florida Governor website said.

This program was successfully piloted in Palm Beach County for nearly two years and will be expanding in up to twelve counties to break the overdose cycle, the Governor’s website said. Those counties include Brevard, Clay, Duval, Escambia, Gulf, Manatee, Marion, Pasco, and Volusia counties. The Governor said the goal is to help people break the cycle of addiction.

In 2022, there have already been nearly 2,000 fatal overdoses in Florida, the Governor’s website said. “In Brevard County, law enforcement is seizing more illicit drugs than ever before, especially fentanyl. Last year, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, with the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Team, saw a 72% increase in drug overdose fatalities related to fentanyl.”

The CORE program may expand to Flagler and Volusia Counties. Click here to read more.