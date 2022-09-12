UF ranked No. 5 among public universities for 2nd straight year

The University of Florida was ranked one of the top five public universities in the nation for the second year in a row, according to the annual rankings released Monday by U.S. News & World Report.

UF tied with the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill for fifth best public universities in the 2022-23 rankings.

UF was also tied for 29th among national universities — a three-way tie with UNC-Chapel Hill and Wake Forest University. That’s up one spot from last year.

The university in Gainesville has advanced nine spots on the public university list since 2017. Last year was the first time that the university reached the top five.

The 2023 top five public universities ranked by U.S. News & World Report are grouped in three tiers:

1. University of California-Berkeley

1. University of California-Los Angeles

3. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

3. University of Virginia

5. UF

5. UNC-Chapel Hill

Elsewhere in Florida, the publication once again ranked Florida State University 19th among top public universities — tied with Rutgers University-New Brunswick, University of Maryland-College Park and University of Washington — and 55th among national universities — tied with Pepperdine University, Rutgers University-New Brunswick, Santa Clara University, University of Maryland-College Park, University of Miami and UW.

The University of North Florida in Jacksonville was also recognized on the lists of top public schools and best national universities.