Bethune-Cookman University mandates students evacuate campus ahead of Ian

Kendra Mazeke, Digital Content Producer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach is getting preparations ready to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff ahead of Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to become a hurricane.

The university announced Saturday that the school is mandating students to evacuate the campus effective Monday, Sept. 26 at noon.

“Students are encouraged to begin making plans to evacuate the residence halls as soon as Sunday morning,” the university said in the announcement.

According to the announcement, the return date will be determined once conditions are considered safe.

Students are urged to check their emails for more information regarding updates on protocols and procedures.

