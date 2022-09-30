Florida CFO warns of Ian charity scams

(Rebecca Blackwell, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Receding floodwaters surround homes near downtown, one day after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis on Friday warned people and businesses to beware of charity scams related to Hurricane Ian.

If you’re looking to contribute to Ian relief efforts, Patronis warns, be cautious of imposter GoFundMe-style crowdfunding websites and charity scams.

He encourages Floridians to donate to the Florida Disaster Fund. First Lady Casey DeSantis announced Thursday that within hours of activation, the Florida Disaster Fund received over $10 million in donations to support communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. To contribute, visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222.

Here are some tips to avoid charity scams from the Federal Trade Commission: