JSO investigating woman’s death at Grand Park home near elementary schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was found dead in a Grand Park home Wednesday morning by other residents of the house, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO joined the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department around 10:40 a.m. at the house on Pullman Avenue. There are two schools within walking distance of the home — Susie Tolbert Elementary and RV Daniels Elementary. Neither school was placed on lockdown.

Further information surrounding her death is unknown at this time.

Police said it’s unknown if foul play is expected. A medical examiner is looking into the cause of death.