56º

WEATHER ALERT

Florida

JSO investigating woman’s death at Grand Park home near elementary schools

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Jacksonville
JSO investigating death of woman inside Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was found dead in a Grand Park home Wednesday morning by other residents of the house, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO joined the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department around 10:40 a.m. at the house on Pullman Avenue. There are two schools within walking distance of the home — Susie Tolbert Elementary and RV Daniels Elementary. Neither school was placed on lockdown.

Further information surrounding her death is unknown at this time.

Police said it’s unknown if foul play is expected. A medical examiner is looking into the cause of death.

JSO investigating death of woman inside Jacksonville home

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

email

twitter

instagram