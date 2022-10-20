FHP: 3-year-old dies after stepping out into traffic while mother assessed damaged vehicle

State troopers are releasing new details about the horrific crash, which happened just before 8 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of JTB between Kernan and Hodges Boulevards.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 3-year-old was hit and killed after stepping into traffic on J. Turner Butler Boulevard Wednesday night, as her mother checked on their disabled SUV.

State troopers are releasing new details about the horrific crash, which happened just before 8 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of JTB between Kernan and Hodges Boulevards.

Troopers told News4JAX that the young girl’s mother was trying to find out what was wrong with the family’s SUV and was looking at the vehicle with an Uber driver.

The child stepped out of the car, and despite screams from her sibling in the SUV, walked into traffic on the highway, according to Master Sgt. Dylan Bryan.

The 24-year-old driver who hit the child stayed and is cooperating. Troopers said she tried to help the victim and is unlikely to face charges.

A witness’ picture shows a number of good Samaritans, many medical professionals from the nearby Mayo Clinic, working to save the girl. However, the impact was too severe.

“This one certainly touches a little closer to the heart being that a toddler was involved in this,” Bryan said.

He said there was a car seat in the SUV. Investigators are trying to figure out if the child was strapped in.

“Personally speaking, I happen to know that children are very good escape artists,” he said. “They will figure a way out.”

Bryan urges drivers to be extra careful and to slow down and move over if they see a disabled vehicle.

He also stresses that drivers who have car trouble should try to get off the highway if possible. If not, they should move far away from traffic, put their hazard lights on, and make sure children stay in the vehicle at all times.

“It’s important to educate your family on what to do and what not to do and most importantly be aware of your surroundings,” Bryan added.

Federal data shows each year there are about 300 fatal crashes where pedestrians are struck near disabled vehicles. The numbers have increased over the years.