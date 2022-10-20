Tax relief: Gov. DeSantis extends property tax payments for victims of Hurricane Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who held a news conference at Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille in Lee County — announced an executive order to extend deadlines for property taxes to people whose homes or businesses have been rendered unusable due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian, News4JAX sister station WKMG Click Orlando reports.

“I do not have the ability as governor to eliminate property tax obligation,” DeSantis said. “So this will delay (those) payment dates and the reason why we’re doing that is we want to give us time so that the legislature can come in sometime after the election, but before the end of the year, and provide rebates for the affected homeowners or property owners.”

Related: During Jacksonville stop, First Lady Casey DeSantis announces more than $45M raised for Florida Disaster Fund | ‘All hands have been on deck’: Gov. DeSantis tours storm-battered Flagler County

The governor added he would be calling a special session to allow property owners to receive rebates on their property taxes for homes and businesses destroyed by the storm.

Click here to read the full story from WKMG. Watch the full announcement below.