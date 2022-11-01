Lynyrd Skynyrd to headline Hurricane Ian benefit concert in Southwest Florida

ESTERO, Fla. – Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline a Hurricane Ian Benefit Concert at Hertz Arena next month, according to a release.

The event — produced by Live Nation and Ira Dean for Boots on the Sand, Inc. — will be held in Estero, Florida, on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Other bands will also perform including Ira Dean, Brian Kelley (of Florida Georgia Line), Tracy Lawrence and Ted Nugent. Naples resident comedian Jim Breuer will host the evening.

Additional artists will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

“You know we are a Florida band and true Floridians, we have grown up with Hurricanes being a part of our lives,” Johnny Van Zant, lead vocalist of Lynyrd Skynyrd, said. “Hurricane Ian did major damage and people lost loved ones and everything they had. The folks in Lee and Collier County, took the direct impact of the storm, guitarist Rickey Medlocke and our tour manager, both live in Fort Myers. We couldn’t sit by and not try to help people in a time of need. Hopefully, we can raise a bunch of money for the victims of the storm, get some musician friends to come down and join us, and bring some smiles to the faces of those people that have lost so much. We can’t wait to see everyone on December 1 at the Hertz Arena!’ #FloridaStrong”

Proceeds from the concert will be directed to disaster relief efforts through Volunteer Florida and the Community Foundations of Southwest Florida.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com or the Hertz Arena Box Office. A pre-sale for First Responders will take place prior through their agency.