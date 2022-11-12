Early damage assessment in Volusia County tops $481 million from Hurricane Nicole

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The initial damage assessment for Hurricane Nicole’s wrath in Volusia County is over $481 million, topping the $377 million mark set by Hurricane Ian, according to the Volusia County Property Appraiser.

Officials told News4JAX sister station WKMG in Orlando that the numbers will rise as property assessment teams visit additional buildings over the coming days.

The breakdown in damages for cities in Volusia County are:

Daytona Beach Shores: $370.3 million



New Smyrna Beach: $51.1 million



Daytona Beach: $50 million



Unincorporated areas: $5.5 million



Ponce Inlet: $2.6 million



Port Orange: $1.3 million



Holly Hill: $452,676



Buildings deemed unsafe and evacuated, city-by-city:

HURRICANE IAN

Daytona Beach Shores

Hawaiian Inn, 2301 S. Atlantic Ave. (five stories)



Holiday Inn Express, 3301 S. Atlantic Ave. (11 stories)



South Shore Motel, 3225 S. Atlantic Ave. (three stories)



White Surf Condo, 3555 S. Atlantic Ave. (seven stories)



HURRICANE NICOLE

Daytona Beach Shores



Castaways Beach Resort, 2043 S. Atlantic Ave. (7 stories)



Curran Shores North, 3615 S. Atlantic Ave. (2 stories)



Dimucci Tower 14, 3797 S. Atlantic Ave. (7 stories)



Grande Coquina Condo, 3333 S. Atlantic Ave. (22 stories)



Flamingo Inn, 2011 S. Atlantic Ave. (3 stories)



Lexington Hotel, 2323 S. Atlantic Ave. (6 stories)



Marabella Condo, 3343 S. Atlantic Ave. (7 stories)



Ocean Court, 2315 S. Atlantic Ave. (2 stories)



OPUS Condo, 2071 S. Atlantic Ave. (11 stories)



Pirate’s Cove, 3501 S. Atlantic Ave. (7 stories)



Sanibel Condo, 3799 S. Atlantic Ave. (11 stories)



Sand and Surf, 2535 S. Atlantic Ave. (2 stories)



Sherwin Condo, 2555 S. Atlantic Ave. (19 stories)



St. Kitts Condominium, 2855 S. Atlantic Ave. (6 stories)



Towers Grande, 2055 S. Atlantic Ave. (15 stories)



Tropic Shores Resort, 3111 S. Atlantic Ave. (11 stories)



Twin Towers North, 3311 S. Atlantic Ave. (18 stories)



Twin Towers South, 3315 S. Atlantic Ave. (18 stories)



Sunglow Resort, 3647 S. Atlantic Ave. (10 stories)



One single-family home



New Smyrna Beach

Las Brisas Condominiums, 3001 S. Atlantic Ave. (the two easterly oceanfront buildings) (3 stories)



Sea Coast Gardens II Condominiums, 4151 S. Atlantic Ave. (5 stories)



Sea Dunes Sand Dollar, 4305 S. Atlantic Ave. (2 stories)



Sea Dunes Nautilus, 4365 S. Atlantic Ave. (2 stories)



Pieces of Eight, 4375 S. Atlantic Ave. (3 stories)



Three single-family homes



Wilbur-by-the-Sea

At least 30 single-family homes



Ponce Inlet