1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside of high school football playoff game in Orlando: Police

A shooting in a parking lot of north of Jones High school left one person dead and two others wounded, according to the Orlando Police Department.

ORLANDO, Fla. – High school football players in Orlando ran for cover after gunshots rang out in the parking lot during a game.

According to News4JAX sister station WKMG Click Orlando — the shooting happened during a playoff football game that Jones High was hosting against Wekiva High School on Saturday evening.

According to the report, officers heard gunshots around 8:22 p.m. They found two adult men in the lot north of the football field with gunshot wounds, WKMG said.

Officials later learned a third person drove themselves to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Orlando Police Department said they believe that they have the suspect in custody.

