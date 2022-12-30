63º

Blaine Gabbert helps rescue 4 after helicopter crash in Tampa: reports

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's Blaine Gabbert (11) and Kyle Trask, right, take part in drills during a combined NFL football training camp with the Tennessee Titans Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) (Mark Zaleski, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Blaine Gabbert, the 33-year-old backup quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, revved into action Thursday when a helicopter crashed into a body of water near the Peter O. Knight Airport – Davis Islands, according to multiple media reports.

The Tampa Bay Times initially recounted the story of the crash, describing how 28-year-old Hunter Hupp, was trapped in the submerging helicopter that crashed near the end of a tour just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Times, Hupp, his 62-year-old father, 59-year-old mother and the pilot, a 33-year-old man, all survived with no injuries.

Multiple media outlets reported that was thanks, at least in part, to the quick actions of Gabbert, who was drafted in the first round by the Jaguars in 2011.

Gabbert, who now backs up Tom Brady, was among the first to respond to the crash scene, riding over on his personal watercraft.

It’s unclear exactly what role Gabbert played in the rescue.

The Times article said Hupp was underwater for 45 seconds to a minute.

A Jacksonville native and proud University of North Florida alum, Francine Frazier has been with News4Jax since 2014 after spending nine years at The Florida Times-Union.

