Florida gas prices surged 17 cents last week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida gas prices are inching lower after another week of increasing, according to AAA.

The state average rose 17 cents per gallon last week, reaching a 2-month high of $3.58 per gallon on Thursday.

That state average declined almost 2 cents through the weekend, with the state average at $3.56 Monday.

The national average sits at $3.51 a gallon on Monday.

“Florida gas prices surged 32 cents per gallon during the past two weeks,” said Mark Jenkins, Public Relations Manager, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “It’s unusual to see big gains like this in January, but global fundamentals have kept upward pressure on prices at the pump. Oil investors are bullish that global fuel demand will rise now that China, the world’s largest oil importer, is reopening its economy.”

The cheapest price for gas in the Jacksonville area are $2.99 at the Gate Gas Station on Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park, according to Gas Buddy.

The second cheapest is the Circle K on Blanding Boulevard for $3.15, according to Gas Buddy.

Gas Buddy relies on drivers to update prices, so these prices could differ.

Oil prices declined 2% last week, after rising 10% the previous two weeks.

Gasoline futures also declined 6 cents last week, after skyrocketing 40 cents per gallon the previous two weeks on the NYMEX.