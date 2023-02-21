UNF students plan rally to support DEI programs in face of DeSantis’ pledge to block them

Gov. Ron DeSantis takes aim at university DEI funding in Florida with new higher education initiatives

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is moving to block public funding for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs at state colleges and universities. He argues that these initiatives are purely ideological and need to be dismantled.

In response, students at several institutions, including the University of North Florida, are planning to push back.

A protest is scheduled to happen on UNF’s campus Tuesday afternoon.

The UNF branch of Students for a Democratic Society is leading the push and plans to meet at The Green at 1:30 p.m.

Several members marched at the Capitol last week in support of academic freedom. They also made signs for Tuesday’s rally Monday night.

Desantis asked state colleges and universities for an accounting of the resources they put into DEI activities.

UNF responded with a list of 20 entities, including The Office of Diversity and Inclusion, the Intercultural Center, Interfaith Center, LGBTQ Center and the Women’s Center, as well as four classes.

The overall spending of UNF’s projected budget for this school year showed over $3.5 million of funding is put toward DEI and critical race theory. Florida only pays for half that, accounting for just half a percent of UNF’s budget.

Beyond UNF, at least 28 Florida state colleges have already ended campus DEI initiatives. Locally, that includes FSCJ, St. Johns River State College and Florida Gateway College.

Lawmakers have NOT officially introduced any legislation that would impact DEI funding. They are expected to take up the issue when the session begins in March.

Harvard Professor Khalil Gibran Muhammad said if the governor’s latest proposal to eliminate all state funding for DEI programs in state colleges becomes law, Florida’s educational system would suffer.

“We will see a version of flight from the state for people who take these values as fundamental to who they are,” Muhammed said. “And Florida will not be able to compete with some of the best talent that exists in this country because they will see the backlash against DEI as an indication that Florida is not a welcoming place.”

Muhammad said studies prove DEI programs have been beneficial in education and in the workplace.

There are several positions at local institutions which are centered around DEI.

UNF said it’s still looking over what the proposal would mean and didn’t have a comment.