2 Bethune-Cookman University students shot near park in Daytona Beach, police say

Two Bethune-Cookman University students are in the hospital after being shot early Saturday near a park in Daytona Beach, according to a police statement provided to News4JAX sister station WKMG in Orlando.

The shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. near Joe Harris Park, leaving one of the victims in stable condition and the other in critical condition, but both are alive and undergoing treatment, Daytona Beach police said.

Investigators could not provide any suspect information other than that they were unsure of the suspect’s or suspects’ relation to the victims, if any, according to the statement.

Daytona Beach police are still investigating.