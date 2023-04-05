Police, fire, government agencies across Florida must ground millions of dollars in drones over fears of spying

FILE - A Phantom 4, developed by major Chinese consumer-drone maker DJI, flies during its demonstration flight in Tokyo, Thursday, March 3, 2016. Drone company DJI Technology Co said Tuesday, April 27, 2022, that it has temporarily suspended business activities in Russia and Ukraine to prevent use of its drones in combat, in a rare case of a Chinese company pulling out of Russia. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)

Police, fire and other government agencies across Florida must ground millions of dollars in aerial drones because of a new state rule banning the agencies from using devices made by China-based DJI.

The DJI drones are among the most widely used in the world, but the DeSantis administration said they pose a security threat and did not include them on a list of approved drone manufacturers.

The approved manufacturers are:

Skydio

Parrot

Altavian

Teal Drones

Vantage Robotics

In addition to a Florida Statute change that went into effect at the beginning of 2023, requiring all government agencies to use drones only from approved manufacturers, another rule went into effect Wednesday.

The Unmanned Aerial Systems Minimum Security Requirements rule prohibits government agencies from purchasing or using any drone made by a manufacturer in a “foreign country of concern,” which includes China.

The Florida Department of Management Services is concerned about potential spying amongst China-based DJI drones.

Its secretary told The Tampa Bay Times, “As a state, we’re a high-value target. Florida has troves of information that our adversaries want on both the civilian and military sides.”

The devices are so popular because they’re cheaper to fly than a helicopter.

When the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office launched its fleet a few years ago, it included several DJI drones.

If you’ve been to a Jaguars game, there’s a good chance you’ve seen police using drones around the stadium, so they can monitor crowds, help identify armed suspects, and find missing people.

JFRD, which also uses at least one DJI drone, has said drones help keep firefighters safe by letting them scan locations for potential hazards.

News4JAX has reached out to the local agencies to see how they are responding to the ban.

News4JAX also uses DJI drones, but the ban is specific to government agencies.

A spokesperson for DJI told the Tampa Bay Times that a large number of government agencies in the U.S. use DJI drones, and that its products are safe and secure.

The Tampa Bay Times article said police departments that have grounded their fleets have told lawmakers the approved replacements are more expensive and much less capable, and one even lit on fire in a deputy’s patrol vehicle.