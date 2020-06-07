JFRD: Fire aboard cargo ship ‘under control and contained'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A fire aboard a cargo ship docked at Blount Island was “under control and contained” as of Sunday morning, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

But JFRD added that the fire was still burning due to access issues, and according to experts, it could continue to do so for days.

Shipboard fire update: The fire is under control and contained at this time although it is still burning due to access issues. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) June 7, 2020

According to JFRD, eight firefighters were injured in an explosion Thursday while battling the fire on the ship. Fire Chief Keith Powers said at least four have significant burns and will be off the job for “a long time.” A ninth firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

Five of the eight firefighters who were hospitalized were released Friday, JFRD said.

On Saturday, JFRD said, crews were cooling the ship with more than 25,000 gallons of water per minute on all sides.

Day 3, cooling the ship with more than 25,000 gallons of water per minute on all sides... working with partners to a safe resolve to the situation. pic.twitter.com/G2rmjEaNtC — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) June 6, 2020

Firefighters will not be sent back inside to battle the fire. They’re letting it burn out.

The Coast Guard said there are no signs of contaminants in the water. Oil booms have been placed as a precaution.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire on the ship, a 600-foot Norwegian vessel called Höegh Xiamen that was carrying used cars and was scheduled to leave Jacksonville.