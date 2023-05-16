12-year-old, 2 teens indicted for first-degree murder in shooting that left 3 teens dead in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. – State Attorney William “Bill” Gladson announced on Tuesday the grand jury indictments of Robert Robinson, 17, Tahj Brewton, 16, and Christopher Adkins, 12, for first-degree murder in connection to a triple homicide in Marion County.

Robinson and Brewton were each indicted on three counts of first-degree murder and Atkins was indicted on one count of first-degree murder. All three defendants will be charged as adults for the murders of Michael Hodo Jr., Layla Silvernail and Camile Quarles.

Their bodies were found between March 30 and April 1, 2023, in different locations in Ocklawaha, which is in Marion County. But investigators said the three victims were shot at the same time.

The defendants were also indicted on charges of robbery with a firearm and tampering with evidence.

According to investigators, Layla Silvernail, 16, was found lying near a dumpster on March 30 after being shot in the head. She later died at a hospital. Michael Hodo Jr., 17, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the back of the head on March 31, not far from the first scene. And Camille Quarles, 16, was found shot to death on April 1 in the trunk of a sedan partially submerged in a pond.

The car Quarles was found in was a Chevrolet Cruze that belonged to Silvernail, investigators said.

Deputies said a tip led them to the Chevy Cruze that belonged to Silvernail, which carried six individuals at the time of the shooting: the three victims and three suspects.

NOTE: News4JAX does not always name and show mugshots of children charged with felonies, but we have chosen to name Atkins and show his photo because of the severity of the charges, the circumstances and investigators saying he admitted to one of the shootings.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said the group had engaged in burglaries and robberies before the shootings.

“Although we had out there that it was gang-related, we have nothing specific to say that it was any rivalry,” Woods said. “However, each and every one of them in some shape or form is associated with a gang. Basically, simple terms, there is no honor among thieves, and at some point these three individuals turned on our three victims and murdered them.”

Detectives said they used phone records -- like text messages and pictures on the victims’ iPhones -- and tips from the community to link the suspected killers with the shooting.

When asked how the minors obtained the weapons used in the shooting, Woods said two had acquired theirs through car burglaries.

Woods credited the FBI, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, U.S. Marshals and Orlando police for help in the case.