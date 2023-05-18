Disney cancels $1 billion Orlando development that would have brought over 2K jobs

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Walt Disney Company has canceled a billion-dollar development in Orlando.

The project, known as the Lake Nona Town Center, was supposed to involve the relocation of more than 1,000 employees from Southern California. Disney initially announced the project in 2021 due to “Florida’s business-friendly climate.”

The cancelation comes as Disney executives have recently blasted the state as anti-business amid an ongoing feud with Gov. Ron DeSantis. The company spoke out against the state’s Parental Rights in Education Bill, prompting the state legislature to strip Disney of special privileges granted to the company in the Reedy Creek Improvement District. Disney sued the governor and state on May 2, accusing the state of harassing the company for exercising its first amendment rights.

Josh D’Amaro, Disney’s theme park and consumer product chairman, sent an email Thursday to company workers announcing that the Lake Nona project has been canceled. It would have brought more than 2,000 jobs to the region, with $120,000 as the average salary, according to an estimate from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. The campus was originally slated to open in 2022-2023 but was later delayed to 2026.

Disney is headquartered in Burbank, California, but operates a number of satellite offices across the country and the world.

D’Amaro said employees who have already moved to Florida may be able to relocate back to California.

D’Amaro stated in his memo that the company still plans to invest $17 billion in Florida over the next 10 years, including the addition of around 13,000 jobs. The company currently employs more than 75,000 people in the state.

Disney released the statement below: