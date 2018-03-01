3 spectacular places to watch the NASA rocket launch for free

Spectators take in the view from the Rotary Riverfront Park pier during the Space Shuttle Endeavor launch Aug. 8, 2007.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - NASA is hours away from launching NOAA’s latest weather satellite, the GOES-S, out of Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The satellite is expected scan the globe five times faster than its predecessors, at four times the image resolution, according to the national space agency.

Thursday’s launch means the U.S. will now have two of the most advanced weather satellites in operation working together to give an unprecedented glimpse of Earth.

The two-hour launch window opens at 5:02 p.m.

News4Jax meteorologist Jonathan Stacey will be in Brevard County for the launch. On the way there, he’s scoped out some of the best places to view the spectacle, according to Florida Today:

Space View Park : Located at 8 Broad St. in Titusville, Space View Park provides a good vantage point for many launches. Here’s the best part: it’s always open and entry is free of charge.

: Located at 8 Broad St. in Titusville, Space View Park provides a good vantage point for many launches. Here’s the best part: it’s always open and entry is free of charge. Parrish Park : This park, situated near Max Brewer Memorial Parkway in Titusville, is another location with a great view. There is limited parking, but there’s no cost involved and it’s open all day.

: This park, situated near Max Brewer Memorial Parkway in Titusville, is another location with a great view. There is limited parking, but there’s no cost involved and it’s open all day. Rotary Riverfront Park: Like the previous two, this park is located in Titusville at 4141 S. Washington Ave. While it’s only open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., there’s no admission charge for those looking to see a launch.

