Police: Armed robbery victim lured through online dating service

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - An armed robbery victim was lured through an online dating service, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

The Police Department said it received about 3:10 p.m. Tuesday its fifth report of an armed robbery at the University Commons Apartment Complex on Southwest Archer Road, near the University of Florida campus. Police said the victim was lured by the armed robbers through an online dating service.

According to police, these robberies have occurred at all hours of the day and night since January. Police said unsuspecting victims have responded to an "ad" online and when they arrive, they are confronted by two men, armed with a weapon, who demand money before running off.

As detectives continue to investigate, they're asking anyone who may have been targeted in the same way and have not reported it to contact the Police Department and file a report.

Anyone with information about the cases can submit information anonymously and be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Crime Stoppers at 352-372-STOP or www.stopcrime.tv.

