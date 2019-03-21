FHP: Woman dies 3 months after I-75 van crash in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A woman who had to be airlifted after a rollover van crash on I-75 in December has died, the Florida Highway Patrol said Thursday.

Erica Dubois, 37, was one of six women badly injured after a tire failed on a 2004 Ford E-350 passenger van on Interstate 75 around 12:15 p.m. Dec. 15, troopers said.

The driver lost control and the van hit the guardrail and then overturned several times, according to FHP.

Dubois was flown to UF Health Shands Hospital with critical injuries and died March 17 at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, according to an updated FHP crash report.

Troopers said eight people were in the van, which was being driven by Janice Daniels, 44, and Dubois was ejected before the van landed on top of the center guardrail.

She was the only one in the van not wearing a seat belt, according to troopers.

The driver and the other passengers were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Daniels and three passengers -- identified as Serena Johnson, 49, Sandra Bonds, 55, Patricia Brideau, 47 -- were listed in serious condition, and Diane Draine, 41, was listed in critical condition.

The FHP said the remaining two passengers were not hurt in the crash.

