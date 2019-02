MICANOPY, Fla. - A man who was reported missing out of Gilchrist County was identified Tuesday as a murder victim after his body was found near Micanopy, according to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators identified the body of the man as Daniel Schweitzer, 20. Deputies said his body was found Monday on County Road 234.

Schweitzer had been missing since Feb. 3, deputies said. It's unclear how hed died, but investigators said evidence reveals that he was killed.

Deputies asked anyone with information to contact Alachua County Crime Stoppers at 1-352-372-STOP.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.