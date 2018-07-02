5 charged with murder in deadly Baker County home invasion

GLEN ST. MARY, Fla. - Four Baker County men and a teen are on the hook for the murder of a companion who was killed in an April home invasion gone wrong, News4Jax learned Monday.

William Lauramore, 24, Cory Lauramore, 18, Cayden Lauramore, 15, Joseph Albino, 24, Zachery Bell, 20 and Christian Watkins, 19, were among the group that stormed a Glen St. Mary home April 15 and traded gunfire with two men inside, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

Shot multiple times, Cory Lauramore later died of his injuries.

Investigators determined the intruders went to the home to confront the other group over some sort of feud. They found the other group acted in self-defense and arrested five of the surviving suspects.

All five are now charged with second-degree felony murder and armed burglary. In Florida, someone charged with a felony can also be charged with murder if another person dies during the felony act.

