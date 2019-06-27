Arrest made in Baker County deadly hit-and-run

MACCLENNY, Fla. - A Baker County man is facing charges after a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 36-year-old woman.

Troopers said Robert Jackson, 31, was the driver of a minivan that was driving on State Road 121 Wednesday night when he struck Christina Knox who was walking along the roadway.

The Florida Highway Patrol said after the crash, Jackson left the scene and returned to his home in Macclenny. That's where investigators found him and arrested him.

He is now facing second-degree murder charges.

