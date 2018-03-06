Dive team searches Macclenny property where man was killed

MACCLENNY, Fla. - The dive team from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is in Baker County on Tuesday, searching a pond on property where deputies say a 31-year-old man was shot and killed last month.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the investigation of the death of Dominic “DJ” Broadus II. Authorities said Broadus was shot and killed by Gardner Fraser, the son of a retired Baker County Sheriff's Office deputy. While there are indictions that the Feb. 3 shooting may have been in self-defense, Baker County requested the state take over the investigation.

Deputies found Broadus lying dead on the ground near the rear of the home located on a large, rural property on Southern States Nursery Road, according to an incident report.

According to the incident report, Fraser, 29, was taken in for questioning, but never charged.

The heavily redacted report does not specify what led up to the shooting.

Two weeks ago Broadu' parents of held a town hall meeting in Macclenny in hopes of rallying community support and getting more information.

Broadus' parents told News4Jax that even their most basic questions about the case have gone unanswered, and they are worried there could be a cover-up of exactly what happened and why.

Dozens of people -- including Broadus' immediate family, and several advocacy groups from around the state and the country -- showed up at a town hall meeting at a Baker County church last month, hoping to get some answers.

"We're going to patiently wait for the investigation," Dominic Broadus Sr. said at the time. "But at the end of the investigation, we expect, and we better see, arrests."

FDLE said it cannot publicly comment on an ongoing investigation, but did confirm that Tuesday's activity was the result of a search warrant.

