Baker County mom says DCF impostor tried to take daughter

GLEN ST. MARY, Fla. - A mother in Glen St. Mary said she was visited at her home by a woman who claimed to be with the Department of Children and Families, and tried to take her daughter away.

Last Friday, News4Jax alerted families to warning from the Baker County Sheriff's Office, where deputies have been on the lookout for a DCF imposter. The woman, who had a dark tan and curly hair, identified herself as "Lauren."

RELATED: DCF impostor tried to take Baker County child, deputies say

Breanna Condrich said she and her 18-month-old were visited by the woman Friday morning.

“She ("Lauren") said, 'I’m with the Department of Children and Families, and I’m here to take custody of your daughter for reports of abuse,'" Condrich said. "I instantly freaked out."

Condrich said "Lauren" was not carrying any DCF identification. Condrich went inside to call the Sheriff's Office, and when she returned to the front door, "Lauren" was gone.

"I asked her where her badge was, and she said it was in her truck, and that just flew a red flag in my face," Condrich said.

Investigators said other than Florida, Georgia and Texas have also said reports of DCF imposters.

In Spalding County, Georgia, police alerted the community to a woman who went by the name "Christie." She too was knocking on doors, claiming to be with DCF.

In Houston, a man who was carrying meth was arrested after police said he was posing as a Child Protective Services worker. Investigators said he tried to kidnap three children.

"Lauren" was wearing a blue polo style shirt, khaki pants and heels. She was driving a newer model white Ford F-150.

The truck had a black wraparound brush guard, running boards and what was either a Florida specialty license plate or a plate from out of state.

“I wanted to warn people what to lookout for and other young mothers who don’t know better," said Condrich. "I would feel bad about that if I didn’t say something.”

Anyone who comes in contact with the suspected DCF impostor, or see a truck resembling the one described, should contact the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.