Baker County Sheriff's Office search for 2 armed robbery suspects

MACCLENNY, Fla. - The Baker County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspected robbers from the Macclenny neighborhood.

Deputies said Jared Fama, 26, and Ricky Sanders, 24, are on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the two men robbed an acquaintance at a home in North Macclenny Sunday afternoon. The victim told police he was having a discussion with them when one of the suspects​ pulled out a gun and demanded money.

The suspects took off in a red Kia and may be in Jacksonville's Westside neighborhood.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-259-2861​.

