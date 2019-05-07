Fire department changes leave Bradford County relying on outside agencies

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. - Changes at the Bradford County Fire Department have left the county relying more on outside agencies to fight its fires.

The department has been run by volunteer firefighters for years. Recently, the number of volunteers has declined, which a county attorney said is the reason why the County Commission is currently exploring options for what’s next for the department.

At most given times, the county fire stations appear to be closed and quiet. That’s because they’re run by volunteers, so usually the stations only see activity when those volunteers are loading up gear to respond to a call.

With fewer volunteers, the county is now trying to figure out what’s next and some people who live in Bradford County told News4Jax they’re concerned.

The former full-time fire chief, as well as a part-time employee, recently resigned. Benji Bennett, the interim chief, wouldn’t give News4Jax any type of comment on the department’s status, so therefore no one with the county’s fire division is speaking about the matter.

Since the resignation of the two employees, including the chief, the county now has only one full-time fire employee and 10 part-time, according to a county attorney.

That attorney said the number of volunteer firefighters has decreased over the years, nearly half in five years.

Will Sexton said the county currently has 50 volunteers, but only 36 have credentials to fight fires. That’s compared to about 100 total five years ago, with about 50 being properly credentialed to fight fires.

Because of the decrease in volunteers, the county is relying more on outside agencies like the Clay County and Starke fire departments.

Bradford County resident and former first responder Lawrence Dupee knows firsthand the stresses of the job and said the county needs full time, paid firefighters, so it’s not relying on an unknown number of volunteers.

“It was hectic,” Dupee said, describing his time as a first responder. “You get calls in the middle of the night, middle of the day. It’s a big responsibility to be a first responder, to be the first one on the scene.”

When News4Jax asked the county attorney whether response times are being impacted by fewer volunteers, Sexton said he couldn’t say response time is the same but the county is doing the very best to keep response times the same.

This is worrisome for people who live in the county, such as Caleb Cartwright and Shannon Mroz.

“What if there’s a fire in Save-A-Lot or something, or anywhere around here?” Cartwright asked. “That means other firemen would have to come from other counties to take care of Bradford County stuff.”

“Yeah, I mean that would worry me,” Mroz said.

“Yeah, anything that deals with public safety is concerning for an upstanding citizen,” Dupee added.

The current response can be an unknown mix for each call of county employees, volunteers and outside agency assistance, but residents said they’re hoping soon for the county to invest in its own full time, paid fire department.

Sexton told News4Jax the county commissioners discussed possibilities Monday and seem to have different opinions on the best option for Bradford County.

They plan to discuss the matter further at the next meeting on May 16 in the County Commission Chambers of the Bradford County Courthouse. The meeting will be an opportunity for any residents to express concerns or ask questions.

