Woman seriously injured in shooting near Lawtey Elementary

LAWTEY, Fla. - A woman is in serious condition after a shooting on County Road 200A in Lawtey.

Deputies from the Bradford County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the shooting around 8:30 a.m. The woman was transported to a hospital in Gainesville with serious injuries. Deputies said she is expected to be OK.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the woman was able to name the suspected shooter, which helped deputies track him down.

No arrests have been made yet as detectives continue their investigation.

Due to the proximity of the shooting, Lawtey Elementary was temporarily placed under a "shelter-in-place" with extra deputies on the campus. The school has since returned to normal activity.

