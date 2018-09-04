Deputies: Man, woman found dead in Keystone Heights home

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. - A man and woman were found dead inside a Keystone Heights home Monday evening, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Police tape was placed around the home on Columbia Avenue while deputies investigated.

Deputies told News4Jax it appeared to be a married couple. The cause of their death was under investigation, and their names were not immediately released.

Neighbors weren't certain of their ages, but believed the man and woman were in their 70s.

