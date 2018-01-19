Man charged in Keystone Heights woman's mysterious death

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. - A man's arrest in the burglary at Jordan Cooper's Keystone Heights home led to him being charged her murder, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The 25-year-old Clay County woman's body was discovered "heavily concealed" in the attic of her home more than two weeks after she was reported missing by her mother.

Sheriff's Office deputies began investigating a burglary at Cooper's home Nov. 1 and when went to arrest Joe Arthur Turner on Dec. 29, he was found hiding in the attic of his home, down the street from Cooper's.

A bag of women's clothing was also found in Turner's attic. When some of that was matched to clothing missing from Cooper's home, they decided to search Cooper's attic and found her body.

After DNA from a bandage found in Cooper's attic was matched to Turner, he was charged of murder, burglary and sexual battery.

Deputies said the two knew each other.

Investigators have not said how Cooper died, but she was killed sometime between 3 p.m. Nov. 25 and 8 p.m. Nov. 26, when her body was found under layers of insulation.

In announcing details of the case, Chief Wayne McKinney called this a bittersweet day.

"Jordan Cooper was an innocent soul who touched every one of the men and women behind me," McKinney said, adding that most had worked tirelessly in the search for the missing woman.

Turner, 27, is being held without bond in the Clay County jail.

